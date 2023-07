Inter Milan have signed French soccer team player Marcus Thuram. The 25-year-old striker joins the last Champions League finalists on a free transfer as his contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach has expired.

Reuters/Claudia Greco

Thuram has also been linked with stints at Paris Saint-Germain or Inter’s city rivals Milan. At Inter, Thuram will replace Edin Dzeko, who leaves Turkey for Fenerbahce Istanbul at the age of 37.

