Never like in this moment can having resources and alternatives become an added value. Never like now on the eve of the return to Europe of theInter Inzaghi it will need all or those who have never been an alternative and now it must regain space and inescapability within the project. The non-random reference is Marcelo Brozóvic, who has never missed so many matches due to the soleus problem this year, too many for someone like him. 45% of the matches played by Inter between championship e coppe did not see him as a protagonist. In those in which he has played, 14 between Serie A and Champions he also found 2 goals, one decisive with Torino, but the last time he was a starter was last September 18, now 5 months ago, against Udinese in the team’s worst match of the season at lunchtime.