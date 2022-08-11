Good news for Simone Inzaghi two days after his championship debut. In fact, today’s training gave the Nerazzurri coach two key players like Marcelo Brozovic and Stefan De Vrij, who returned to training in groups in the morning session. The Croatian has now completely disposed of the muscle fatigue accused in the calf last Friday, while the Dutch central left behind the stomp he received in training before the home test against Sant’Angelo made on Wednesday afternoon. The only member of the squad still unavailable is D’Ambrosio, who missed the last three training sessions due to muscle problems.

(almost) complete ranks

—

The greatest expectation was for Brozovic, who was subjected to investigations in recent days and forced to work separately until Tuesday. The Croatian regularly showed up on the fields of Pinetina today to play the entire session with his teammates, skipping only the end-of-training match as a mere precaution. Tomorrow’s session will help Inzaghi to understand how many minutes the Zagreb director has in his legs, but it is likely that he will be able to take the field from the start. Similar situation for the Dutch defender, who no longer complains of foot discomfort and returned to running and kicking the ball without any problem. Also for him it is probable that he will be employed from the first minute in the away match in Lecce. The speech concerning D’Ambrosio is more complicated, forced to forfeit even today due to muscle fatigue and still with no return forecast. For the defender from Campania there is little chance of taking part in the first championship, it is likely that the medical staff and Inzaghi decide to leave him in Appiano to continue the differentiated work. Tomorrow a final training session and Inzaghi’s press conference are scheduled, which should dissolve the residual doubts of training.