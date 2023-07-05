Inter calendar in Serie A: the matches of the 2023 2024 championship

Curiosities about the Inter calendar

And starts again from Monza (at San Siro), against which the Nerazzurri last season they only picked up one point, drawing in the first leg and then losing at home. With a positive “tradition” as regards the debut in the championship, which in the last 4 years he has always seen Inter win at the first.

At the second the newly promoted Cagliari, for a departure on the “soft” card, but on the 4th day (weekend of 17 September) it will already be a derby against Milan. The nerazzurri dominated those of last season and in general they come from 4 derbies in a row won in all competitions, with an overall score of 7-0. Former Mourinho’s Roma arrives at the San Siro on matchday 10 (weekend of 29 October)who has lost four of their five games against the Nerazzurri since coaching the Giallorossi.



The busiest moment for Inter between November and December: two big matches in a row, against Juventus and Napoli, both away (13th and 14th day). Then Udinese at home and again a demanding away match against Lazio (16th matchday).

The second round, despite the asymmetrical calendar, sees Inter again starting from Monza. Between the 23rd and 24th (weekend of 4 and 11 February) another delicate phase: again two big matches in a row, against Juventus (at home) and Roma (at the Olimpico). In the 33rd the return derby, but it won’t be the last “big” on Inter’s road, which they face Lazio on the penultimate day. It closes on the Verona field.