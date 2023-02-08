The Turkish midfielder has become one of the most loved players by Inter fans. Thanks to his answers, on and off the field, to his former club, Milan. But above all for his performances on the pitch, as a point guard, to replace Borzovic or as a midfielder, a role he will return to with Marcelo’s return. With Lukaku also growing, many more solutions for Inzaghi in this second part of the season

The anti-devil is the new idol. By dint of teasing each other with his old Rossoneri fans, but above all thanks to great performances on the pitch, Hakan Calhanoglu has become one of Inter’s most loved players. The Turk celebrates his 29th birthday with one of the best moments of his career. After the years at Milan, he began a long-distance challenge made up of teasing and trophies. As an ex, he lost the Scudetto and suffered chants that weren’t too nice, but he made up for it with an Italian Cup (eliminating his cousins ​​in the semifinals), and two consecutive Super Cups. The last one in Riyadh conquered clearly on the pitch and celebrated off with dialectical revenge: “We ate them”. Fuel on the fire and history repeating itself in the league. After boos and chants, he drew the winning corner and silenced his rivals. Appointment then to the next episode. Calha can play in all middle ground positions. Enlightened director in Brozovic’s absence. With Marcelo’s return, Calha will now have to go back to being a midfielder and maintain the same quality standard as in recent months. Author of perhaps the most important goal of the season from an emotional point of view, the one against Barcelona in the game that marked a turning point, Hakan has become indispensable for Inter. Due to Brozo’s injury, he had much more space in the middle of the field in the rotations.