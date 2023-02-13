Home Sports Inter, Calhanoglu’s ballet after the victory of the Italian Super Cup – Corriere TV
Sports

Inter, Calhanoglu’s ballet after the victory of the Italian Super Cup – Corriere TV

by admin
Inter, Calhanoglu’s ballet after the victory of the Italian Super Cup – Corriere TV

Inter wins the Italian Super Cup and Calhanoglu dances in the locker room.

The Turkish footballer – after the 3-0 victory against Milan in Riyadh – posted the video of his ballet in the locker room together with his teammates Gosens and Correa on social media.

The interista – that was been targeted by Rossoneri fans and former teammates for his move to his Nerazzurri cousins ​​- he didn’t hide his satisfaction: «I’m someone who always keeps quiet, but it was hard for me to see things I didn’t expect. They must have respect – he said -. AND karma comes backtoday three goals and we sent them home quickly, we ate them, there’s not much to say”

January 19, 2023 – Updated January 19, 2023 , 10:36 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Supercoppa Europea, Real-Eintracht 2-0: Alaba and Benzema

You may also like

Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs fight back...

Danny Green and the Rockets reach a buyout...

Cleveland Cavaliers, in arrivo Danny Green

Siege League: Shenzhen and Zhejiang advance to the...

DYNAFIT TRAIL HERO 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Rugby Italy was beaten 31-14 by England on...

Scattered considerations after Napoli-Cremonese (3-0)

Do fitness apps increase stress and create performance...

Sportando Sports Sunday

Napoli-Cremonese 3-0, goals and highlights: Kvara, Osimhen and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy