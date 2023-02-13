Inter wins the Italian Super Cup and Calhanoglu dances in the locker room.

The Turkish footballer – after the 3-0 victory against Milan in Riyadh – posted the video of his ballet in the locker room together with his teammates Gosens and Correa on social media.

The interista – that was been targeted by Rossoneri fans and former teammates for his move to his Nerazzurri cousins ​​- he didn’t hide his satisfaction: «I’m someone who always keeps quiet, but it was hard for me to see things I didn’t expect. They must have respect – he said -. AND karma comes backtoday three goals and we sent them home quickly, we ate them, there’s not much to say”