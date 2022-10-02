ROMA

Napoli and Atalanta resume their race dreaming of staying in the lead after the eight-game feast that will lead to the world stop. They know well that it will be a complicated undertaking and the first taste will certify the ability to break through the resistance of two difficult customers like Turin and Fiorentina at home. The return of Serie A, however, reserves a great turning point: Sunday’s match between two growing teams such as Sassuolo and Salernitana will be directed, in fact, for the first time by a woman, Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi.

The most evocative appointment is a classic of the championship, Inter-Roma, with yet another return to San Siro by Mourinho, in the stands due to disqualification. The result will be full of meaning, but in particular for Inter, in a blurred moment that made Inzaghi’s path slippery. Another illustrious coach in difficulty is Allegri who cannot ignore the three points in the internal challenge that Juve will support against Bologna. After the slip with Napoli, Pioli’s AC Milan has a great desire to restart, as they look for goals from Giroud and Leao to get their fill at Empoli.

The surprise of the season will have plenty of time to do his own calculations. Sottil’s Udinese will play the North-East derby on Monday with a growing Verona, but the tightness of the defense centered on Becao, the fluidity of the external Udogie and Pereyra, the quality of Deulofeu and the bursting goals of Beto would seem to be a prelude to the concrete chance of a sixth win in a row. Lazio wants to continue its positive streak by receiving the brilliant Spezia who navigates to the center of the table thanks to goals from Nzola. Sarri has armored the defense, benefits from a Milinkovic-Savic in great shape and hopes to recover the convalescent Immobile.

The last two races are about the fight not to be relegated. Lecce left the bottom of the table thanks to the success of Salerno and now relies on Strefezza and Ceesay to steal valuable points from rival Cremonese, well managed by Alvini. After the epochal victory over Juve, Palladino’s Monza must begin to achieve results even with direct opponents, starting with the delicate challenge at home of Sampdoria last in the standings, and still without the disqualified Giampaolo. Inzaghi risks a lot, having fallen three times in the last five races. Lukaku is still not there, Brozovic is injured and the Inter coach relies on the Acerbi-Asllani-Dzeko trio. Roma wasted a lot against Atalanta and Mourinho will be able to count on Dybala’s recovery. The Argentine is very keen to challenge his compatriot Lautaro and prove that the Nerazzurri were wrong not to invest in him. Spalletti’s Napoli flies without problems (apart from Osimhen’s injury), which has two new signings in great shape such as Raspadori and Simeone. But for the coach, turnover is sacred and it is likely that he will rely on the young Zerbin. Juric’s Bull is preparing a trap for Kvara’s cues and dribbles and will try to sting on the counterattack with the couple Radonjic-Vlasic.

Gasperini’s Atalanta will have some difficulty in getting to grips with Fiorentina that Italian has put back in balance after a troubled start, focusing on the talented Kouame. Juve’s task is much more delicate, in bad shape in the Champions League and delayed with too many teams in Serie A. Allegri focuses on Milik and Vlahovic, regenerated by the national team. Bonucci seems to be back in shape and ready to arm the defense, the main doubts concern the midfield. It is difficult to predict how much Bologna will be able to worry the Bianconeri. After Mihajlovic’s dismissal, the team has taken responsibility and can always count on the bogeyman Arnautovic, top scorer in the championship. But if Juve do not win, they risk sinking into a difficult crisis. –