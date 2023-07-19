Inter closing for Morata? Juve and Lukaku’s new philosophy…Milan if CDK leaves Scamacca, Rashford heart United, Barça’s debts

Inter hunting for former Juventus players

This summer transfer market session continues to reserve surprises and twists, after the arrival of John Square to Inter the Milanese club could lead to Milano another former black and white.

In fact, yesterday there would have been a meeting between theInter and the agent of Alvaro Morata to which they would have been proposed 4.5 million euros per season to wear the Nerazzurri shirt. L’Inter would pour into the coffers ofAtletico Madrid circa 13 million euros for the card, but the Spaniards are asking for at least 20. The negotiation is open with the Roma that she is seriously interested in Spanish, even if the feeling is that Morata may decide to marry a Milano to play the Champions League, Marotta however he will have to try to meet the needs of the Spanish club.

Juve: all roads lead to Lukaku… and watch out for transfers

Also there Juventus he is grappling with the Hamlet-like doubt about which striker the black and white could wear, with Dusan Vlahovic always in the balance and the future of Morata which will soon be revealed, Romelu Lukaku remains a concrete market goal, especially if Vlahovic ends up at Londonbank Chelsea and not to Parisbank PSG. I Bluesowners of the Belgian’s card, could thus decide to let go Luke direction Torino.

In this Juventus however, no one is untouchable or non-transferable anymore, as shown by i Square eh Bonuccithe philosophy of the Old Lady has changed and they could also end up in the cauldron Pogba (courted by Arabs) e Church that for a substantial offer he could leave Continassa.

De Ketelaere to get to Scamacca?

Il Milan has not yet got his hands on the attacker who would serve as the bread to the ranks of Stephen Pioli. Also for Morata the competition from the Inter cousins ​​seems ruthless, with theInter that he would have already spoken to the Spanish agent to try to close the deal quickly.

Gianluca Scamacca therefore remains a sensible target, above all because the attacker is in force West Ham would gladly return to Serie A, but beware of the court Roma who has been following the former Sassuolo for weeks. The clear feeling is that the Milan is waiting to understand if there is any business or some more attractive player in economic terms on the market, given that the West Ham does not seem to intend to make discounts. However, the Rossoneri could raise money from the sale of Charles De Ketelaere that like in Premier League. So the Milan could go to attack the center forward under the Hammers.

From the age of seven

The love story between Marcus Rashford and the Manchester United continues. The English striker has put his contract renewal with i Red Devilsa club that has now become a reason for living for Marcus: “I arrived as a seven year old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride and determination still drives me every time I have the honor of wearing this jersey. I’ve been a lifelong United fan, I know the responsibility that comes with bearing this crest and I feel its ups and downs as much as anyone else. I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of and I can feel the same determination in the dressing room. I couldn’t be more excited about the future“

Barcelona must raise cash, the number one suspect is the former Rossoneri

Another summer of passion for Barcelona that after presenting the two new signings to the press, Iñigo Martinez e Ilkay Gundoganhowever, risks not being able to sign them up for the new season Spanish league.

To bring it back is great match of Copewhich explains how the club blaugrana have a liability of 60 million euros to be filled by 31 August, last date to have the accounts in order. The Barcelona he will therefore have to start making money by starting to sell players who are no longer part of the coach’s plans, the number one suspect remains the former Rossoneri Franck Kessié, torn between the temptation Saudi Arabia and the return to Serie A.

