Inter company, Inzaghi better than Spalletti and Conte. Naples without limits

Inter left the Camp Nou with their heads held high after the 3-3 against Barcelona, ​​Napoli did not stop and beat Ajax 4-2, winning the qualification for the second round with two rounds to spare. Stefano Agresti, in the studio with Chiara Soldi, comments on the great Champions League evening of the Italians

