Sports

by admin
Identified and reported in the investigation after last Saturday’s episode following the murder of the chief ultrà Boiocchi

Four people were identified and reported to the judicial authorities for the case of the emptying of the Curva Nord of the Meazza Stadium in San Siro, on Saturday evening, after the murder of the head ultrà of Inter, Vittorio Boiocchi. From what is learned tomorrow in Milan the Daspo (ban on access to sporting events) will be issued against them.

Immediately after the unfortunate episode, which had caused the indignant reaction of many Nerazzurri fans and the club’s stance, the agents of the Digos of the Milan police headquarters had identified some ultras believed to be responsible for the outflow and had also isolated the position of another fan accused of using violence against a person who hesitated to leave the stadium. The investigations were also inspired by two phone calls to 112 Nue, about an hour after the events, in which Inter fans complained that they had been removed from the stands. The work of the investigators also used the reports of other fans on social networks to substantiate the episodes.

