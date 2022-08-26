The Argentine hopes to be able to redeem the disappointing tests against the Biancocelesti of last season. Objective: to ride the summer “nose” and silence the whistles of a year ago at the Olimpico

For Joaquin Correa it will not be a challenge like any other. Tonight at the Olimpico, the Tucu will return to its old home with the spirit of someone who knows he has an unfinished business. Because the match against Lazio will not only be a challenge against the past, but also a useful exam to measure ambitions and prospects for the Nerazzurri after the dull season left behind last May.

A season with insufficient loot, as certified by only 6 goals scored, and with an even more deficient performance, as revealed by the 1000 minutes and a little more of use in the league. Specifically, the two sections of the match played last season against the Biancocelesti have left the Argentine a decidedly bitter taste in the mouth between whistles, controversies and frustrations, but this time the Tucu can rely on the desire for revenge and on a particular period inspiration.

FEELING STORAGE — Barring any last minute surprises, at the Olimpico Tucu will start from the bench exactly as happened in the two matches of last season against his former team. However, the good impressions aroused in the 20 ‘collected in this start of the season are a good reason to trust to find space at least during the game in progress. On the other hand, exactly like a year ago, the Argentine showed a special feeling with the summer heat: a decisive double last season in Verona and a goal at La Spezia a few days ago, not to mention the two seals made at the end of July in the last year in biancoceleste and of the goal trimmed to Sampdoria the previous year. In all, also considering the experiences with the shirts of Sampdoria and Lazio, Correa has achieved about 20% of his Italian goals in the league (6 out of 32) in the months of July and August, given that surely it will not be missed by those who know him. as good as Inzaghi. See also Serie A, too many foreigners: alarm for Mancini

PENDING ACCOUNTS — Beyond the summer inspiration, Tucu expects to be able to find space above all to erase the bad memory of the last away match at Biancoceleste, when he entered the field at the momentary 1-1 to see his Inter capitulate a few minutes later. under the blows of Felipe Anderson and Milinkovic-Savic. That day the Tucu was also targeted with boos from its former fans, to close the evening with the controversial greeting to former teammate Luiz Felipe (later expelled). The return match at San Siro went better from the point of view of the result (Nerazzurri victory 2-1), but Correa found space only in the last quarter of an hour without being able to leave his mark. The third chance could come this evening, the Tucu hopes to break the spell. Against Spezia he made it clear to the coach that he was ready and kicking.

