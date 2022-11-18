On the day of his medical visits, 25 August last year, Inter fans asked him for a second star. “Bring it to us, tucu”. Two days later Correa made his debut in Verona with a substitute in the 74th minute and gave him three points with a brace: header and left foot into the corner. The whole bench to embrace him near the flag, even Simone Inzaghi. The man who wanted it at all costs, waited for it, always believed in it. But the Argentine, net of a showy impact and a few flashes here and there, didn’t make an impact.