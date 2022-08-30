Leafing through the white petals of a daisy is not the way to choose a starter for a Serie A match. No romance: Simone Inzaghi will spend a lot of time thinking about who is better to partner with Lautaro Martinez in light of Romelu Lukaku’s forfeit. He will study the alternatives in training, will use the Appiano Gentile sessions to understand who is in the best conditions and will analyze the Cremonese to identify peculiarities and characteristics to be exploited offensively.