Inter-Cremonese, Dzeko or Correa in formation for Inzaghi

In Inter, one of the doubts about the formation that will accompany Inzaghi is the one in attack alongside Toro: with the Bosnian he scores more, but with the former Lazio the Nerazzurri score more points

Leafing through the white petals of a daisy is not the way to choose a starter for a Serie A match. No romance: Simone Inzaghi will spend a lot of time thinking about who is better to partner with Lautaro Martinez in light of Romelu Lukaku’s forfeit. He will study the alternatives in training, will use the Appiano Gentile sessions to understand who is in the best conditions and will analyze the Cremonese to identify peculiarities and characteristics to be exploited offensively.

