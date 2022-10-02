Home Sports Inter Crisis: Dimarco, Asllani and Carboni the only three positive notes
Inter Crisis: Dimarco, Asllani and Carboni the only three positive notes

Inter Crisis: Dimarco, Asllani and Carboni the only three positive notes

In the moment of difficulty for the team, the three young players are among the few positive notes. The blue took the left wing, the Albanian was not disfigured by deputy Brozovic, while the Argentine is the first 2005 to debut in Serie A with the Nerazzurri club

In the darkness of a historic crisis of results that worries (from the birth of the single group onwards, four defeats in the first eight days only in 2011-12), Inter is trying not to lose the compass, to look to the horizon with a ounce of trust. Apart from the excellent impression left in the first 35 minutes (zero shots in the mirror allowed) and the second discrete time, three singles in viale della Liberazione and at the Pinetina make people smile. Indeed, three young people.

