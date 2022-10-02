In the darkness of a historic crisis of results that worries (from the birth of the single group onwards, four defeats in the first eight days only in 2011-12), Inter is trying not to lose the compass, to look to the horizon with a ounce of trust. Apart from the excellent impression left in the first 35 minutes (zero shots in the mirror allowed) and the second discrete time, three singles in viale della Liberazione and at the Pinetina make people smile. Indeed, three young people.