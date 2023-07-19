Inter, Cuadrado is in Milan: now medical visits and signing. Video. Transfer market news

After the seasons at Juve, Cuadrado moved to Inter. The reverse path that Lukaku could take. Negotiations are underway but if the operation were to materialize, Romelu would become the 32nd player to move from Inter to the black and whites (and vice versa): it would not be a direct transfer in this case given that the player is owned by Chelsea, but he would still play consecutively for both teams like these predecessors – remember them all? INTER, CUADRADO ARRIVES

DIRECT TRANSFERS BEFORE THE 1950s

Giuseppe Viola (from Inter to Juve) in 1929 Marcello Mihalic (from Inter to Juve) in 1933 Pietro Serantoni (from Inter to Juve) in 1934 Giovanni Ferrari (from Juve to Inter) in 1935 Renato Olmi (from Inter to Juve) in 1941 Ugo Locatelli (from Inter to Juve) in 1941 Renato Olmi (from Juve to Inter) in 1942 Giuseppe Peruchetti (from Inter to Juve) in 1941 Mario Bo (from Inter to Juve) in 1944 Enrico Candiani (from Inter to Juve) in 1946

