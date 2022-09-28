If two clues prove it, one wonders what happened to Stefan de Vrij: benched in three of Inter’s last four outings and now “downgraded” also in the national team, where he collected a scant 30 ‘on the pitch during the last two official commitments. After losing space in the Nerazzurri, the Dutch central seems to have also slipped into Van Gaal’s hierarchy, despite the fact that the coach has always been one of his greatest admirers.