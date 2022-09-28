Home Sports Inter, De Vrij also loses points in the Netherlands with the national team
Sports

Inter, De Vrij also loses points in the Netherlands with the national team

by admin
Inter, De Vrij also loses points in the Netherlands with the national team

The Dutch central is no longer a staple of Van Gaal, who had lined up him in the first six consecutive outings. In the Nerazzurri, however, he is threatened by Acerbi, who arrived less than a month ago. And all is silent on the renewal front …

If two clues prove it, one wonders what happened to Stefan de Vrij: benched in three of Inter’s last four outings and now “downgraded” also in the national team, where he collected a scant 30 ‘on the pitch during the last two official commitments. After losing space in the Nerazzurri, the Dutch central seems to have also slipped into Van Gaal’s hierarchy, despite the fact that the coach has always been one of his greatest admirers.

See also  Inter, Brozovic recovered. For Lecce there is also De Vrij

You may also like

Roller skating, expensive World Championships in Argentina: the...

The Dolomites did not take off, third defeat...

BUSINESS PLANet: the future of cities. Follow the...

Pavia, we need a confirmation with the ambitious...

Xie Hui: Shenhua is very tactical, Lin Liangming...

Miranchuk al Toro returns to the field as...

The emotion of Jonathan Milani: “Thanks to the...

Alessia Pifferi in court, the lawyers: she always...

Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, first woman referee in...

Wu Jingui: Great attention must be paid to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy