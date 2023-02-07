Stephen DeFree, after months of silence, could accept the renewal of the contract proposed by theInter. The deadline set by the club is the end of February. The Nerazzurri are hoping to convince the Dutchman to stay with the Nerazzurri. However, plan B is already ready in case of goodbye. Marotta in this phase has to juggle possible reinforcements and players who should plug the gaps due to the farewells. There are many names in the Director General’s notebook. At the moment there’s nothing concrete, but Marotta has got us used to being ahead of the game and twists and turns aren’t excluded in the next few days.

Gosens away from Inter: 80%

Dimarco’s explosion forces Inter to sell Gosens The German has never convinced Inzaghi who continues to relegate him to the bench. In the league, the former Atalanta player played just once as a starter for a total of 343 minutes. According to Sports Courier, the latest idea would be an exchange with Rome which would see Gosens in Rome and Spinazzola in Milan. Spinazzola himself was close to Inter three seasons ago when he missed the exchange with Politano in January 2020. Now this new deal could bring the national full-back to Milan three years late.

De Vrij via dall’Inter: 50%

Stephen DeFree still finds himself out of contract. As happened in 2018, when he signed with Inter after expiring with Lazio, this time too the Dutchman could leave for free. The central player is no longer immovable for the Nerazzurri. Inzaghi has relegated him to reserve to Acerbi’s advantage and this will weigh in on the player’s choice. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the club’s offer is for a two-year contract at 4 million a year plus bonuses, the same figures he currently receives. Federico Pastorello, the player’s agent, is examining various possibilities, but intends to respect the deadline set by the Nerazzurri club. Compared to some time ago, there are more chances that De Vrij will sign the renewal, but we will have to wait for an answer.

Smalling all’Inter: 50%

In case of departure of De Vrij, Chris Smalling is Marotta’s first choice. The Englishman has not yet given Roma the green light to sign a unilateral renewal of his one-year contract and has already rejected a renewal proposal. The impression is that the Englishman is tempted by a new adventure and he wouldn’t mind the Nerazzurri option. Much will depend on how the various pieces fit together, but it is clear that Smalling likes it a lot.

Hadzikadunic all’Inter: 10%

Dennis Hadzikadunic, Bosnian defender with Swedish passport from Rostov, but on loan at Mallorca, has been approached in recent days with theInter. The centre-back is one of the many under-the-table names that the Nerazzurri are monitoring in view of next season. Hadzikadunic has a valuation of around 7 million euros and could be a cheap shot to strengthen the defense for next season. Club observers will continue to keep an eye on him to see if he’s right for Inzaghi.

En-Nesyri all’Inter: 10%

For the attack, a name that keeps bouncing around in Nerazzurri circles is that of Youssef En-Nesyri. The Moroccan, born in 1997, seemed destined to leave as early as last January, but in the end he remained in Seville. Sampaoli, however, continues not to see him and this means that his transfer should materialize in the summer. Just in January, there was talk of a possible exchange between Correa and En-Nesyri, an exchange that could materialize in the summer and which would end up pleasing everyone. At the moment, however, this is only a hypothesis.

