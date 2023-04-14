While Simon Inzaghi and his men are concentrated on the continuation of the season, between the various objectives in the Championship, the Italian Cup and the Champions League, the Nerazzurri management must think about the squad of the future. Beppe Marotta and Piero Help I’m at work for l’Inter which will come, then. Among the main objectives is to put his hand to the defense.

⚫🔵 Idea Becao from Udinese for Inter

with milan Skriniar who will greet and Unripe not sure of staying, a defender is needed, despite the stays, apparently almost safe, of the various Sticks e The free. As for the next market, the rumors are persistent Rodrigo Becao. His contract with Udinese expires in June 2024 and the defender hasn’t renewed yet. Inter have been on his trail for some time, intending to freshen up the backlog.

Dutch by birth but raised in Malaga’s youth academy, Dean Huijsen is the new advancing in the Juventus. The talent born in 2005 will soon sign the renewal of the contract with the Old Lady. The agreement was found on a four-year basis, the official announcement is expected within days.

There is great satisfaction at Juve for having reached an agreement with huijsen. The performance of the central Amsterdam native had sparked the interests of many big names at European level, Barcelona primarily. Now the renewal and then the future in the first team: Allegri has been watching him for months and is just waiting for the right moment to make him climb among the greats.

🔴⚫ Deal from PSG, Juventus and Milan try for Ekitike

Hugo Ekitike was supposed to be one of the summer’s hits PSGbut the striker born in 2002 arrived from Reims found very little space: only 20 appearances in the league, of which only 8 starting as starter with only 854 minutes played e 3 gol. Unimpressed numbers, with less and less space found in the last few games.

In recent days, the footballer had also vented on social media by launching a provocation to his coach, Galtier. After not taking the field against the Nicein his biography of Instagramhe wrote “sub 44“, that is to say “substitute number 44“. An outburst that does not bode well for his future in PSG. So much so that second The team, PSG has opened up to the transfer on loan with the right to buy and on the trail of the striker born in 2002 they are already there Juventus e Milan.