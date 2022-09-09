Sané opened the scoring in the 25th minute, doubling in the second half with an own goal by D’Ambrosio Nerazzurri in trouble against the German team. Too much gap between the teams

Bitter debut for Inter in the Champions League, regulated without discussion by a Bayern that showed a very clear technical, tactical and physical superiority over the Nerazzurri, almost never able to put the German champions in difficulty.

Bavarians under high pressure from the beginning and Inter immediately blocked in their own half. At 3 ‘, first attempt: Kimmich tries from outside the box, but Onana is careful. At 8 ‘the former Ajax goalkeeper is still attentive to a shot from Muller. The dribble of the Germans, which focuses on the personality of Kimmich and Sabitzer, is insisted and the Nerazzurri come out of the shell only at 12 ‘: Dumfries arrives late on a suggestion from Calhanoglu.

Quick match: at 16 ‘good Nerazzurri plot that ends with a weak shot by D’Ambrosio in the arms of Neuer. Kimmich’s reply in the 20 ‘, but Onana is still ready. Score of the race clear: Bayern in attack and Inter closed in search of restarts. Muller tries twice between 22 ‘and 24’: Onana is not surprised.

The goal is now in the air and arrives punctually in the 25th minute: Sané controls a class throw a depth, eludes Onana’s desperate exit and deposits on the net. The disadvantage disorients Inter and it takes a while to shake: at 34 ‘Dzeko pinches his head on the corner, ball out. However, it is only Bayern that becomes dangerous: in the 36th minute Onana saves Davies and a pinball machine is born in the Nerazzurri area on the rebound which however does not translate into 0-2. Good news for Inter: yellow in the 40th minute for de Ligt.

Inter restarts with a good attitude in the second half: in the 46th minute D’Ambrosio pulls up after a good initiative by Calhanoglu. Not lucky Dzeko in the 50th minute: conclusion inside the area which, however, is not very angled favoring the grip of Neuer, never called into question up to that moment. More decisive and aggressive Inter, Mkhitaryan and Brozovic on the rise, obscure in the first fraction. At 53 ‘Skriniar does not find the right deviation after a corner.

Bayern are forced on the defensive and find it harder to turn on the speed of Coman and Sané. But when he succeeds, the dangers return: at 58 ‘Coman tries a round shot, but finds a providential deviation from the Nerazzurri defense to avoid trouble. In the 64th minute, Onana, perfect up to that moment, makes a mess by letting go of a harmless shot by Goretzka, but the ball ends up on the post. Not bad for Bayern who still found the doubling a minute later: an amazing Sané-Coman combination forced D’Ambrosio, in an attempt to save the goal, to an awkward own goal. Under two goals Inter disband: in the 69th minute Onana saves on Mané. Back to the wall Inzaghi (who forgets Barella on the bench) seeks a shock from between the reserves by inserting Correa, Di Marco and De Vrij. The move does not disturb at all the solid certainties of Bayern (who, however, in the 83rd minute, with Hernandez, gave an opportunity which was then missed by Correa) who managed the final smoothly. –