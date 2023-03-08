The quotations of Federico Dimarco and Joaquin Correa are growing for the match on Friday 10 March against Spezia: the winger, who missed Bologna and Lecce, could also start as owner, the attacker instead will go to the bench at most after the long break for the distraction to the right thigh remedied in early February. Still out Milan Skriniar, who will try to recover for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Porto