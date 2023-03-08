Home Sports Inter: Dimarco and Correa towards recovery for Spezia, Skriniar still out
Sports

Inter: Dimarco and Correa towards recovery for Spezia, Skriniar still out

by admin
Inter: Dimarco and Correa towards recovery for Spezia, Skriniar still out

The quotations of Federico Dimarco and Joaquin Correa are growing for the match on Friday 10 March against Spezia: the winger, who missed Bologna and Lecce, could also start as owner, the attacker instead will go to the bench at most after the long break for the distraction to the right thigh remedied in early February. Still out Milan Skriniar, who will try to recover for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Porto

See also  Incompetent!The Dutch all-rounder was snubbed by Guardiola and turned into a tasteless rib, but was looted by 6 Premier League tyrants – yqqlm

You may also like

Exum and Punter make Partizan fly, Virtus ko

“A sad day for football”: Security concerns: Eintracht...

Naples, a victory to celebrate Spalletti’s birthday

EHC Kloten braces itself against the end for...

Levenstein, the author of “They didn’t see us...

Champions League, Frankfurt – Naples: Italy blocks Eintracht...

Coach Scherning has to go to Bielefeld

There is a lot of fog! Xinjiang’s withdrawal...

Champions League: Benfica and Chelsea progress to quarter-finals...

If you don’t stand up and act, you’re...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy