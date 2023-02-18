Frederick Dimarco is the last player of theInter which has attracted the attention of several clubs. After winks from the Premier League, it is now Atletico Madrid who are interested in the full-back. The player, who grew up footballing in Inter, took the left wing by dint of exceptional performances and this meant that other clubs were interested in him. The club’s intention is to keep him and instead sacrifice Gosens who has not integrated into Inzaghi’s schemes. Also, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Dumfries is also on the way out. The Dutchman should guarantee the necessary capital gain to give the club coffers a break.

However, the streets of the market are endless and anything can happen. In the meantime, Marotta, in addition to the transfers, is thinking of possible reinforcements to strengthen the squad.

Dimarco away from Inter: 10%

Frederick Dimarco he’s an Inter fan not only because he belongs, but because he’s a fan. He grew up footballing in the nursery of theInter, former captain of the Primavera team, has returned to the first team on a permanent basis for two years and this season has also taken the starting shirt. If it were up to him, therefore, he would never leave the club. However, the Nerazzurri’s economic problems are known. According to Sports CourierAtletico Madrid stepped up for the full-back. The Spaniards want to increase the laps on the left-handed side, given that neither Reinildo Mandava nor Reguilòn have convinced. However, Inter are determined to block. Dimarco is considered the future of the band and will not start. Only in the event that the Nerazzurri’s transfer plan fails, this hypothesis could be taken into consideration, but, at this moment, this hypothesis is not taken into consideration.

Pereyra all’Inter: 60%

Roberto Pereyra is striding towards theInter. The Argentine has no intention of renewing with Udinese and his fate still hangs in the balance. Marotta was among the first to contact the entourage of the Argentine who, initially, seemed destined to return to Argentina. However, the possibility of ending his career in a big one teases the exz Juve who is evaluating the Nerazzurri proposal with great attention. For this reason, the possibilities of his transfer to Milan are growing.

Thuram all’Inter: 50%

Marcus Thuram gets close toInter. Bayern Munich seem to have diverted their attention elsewhere and this gives the Nerazzurri more leeway. Marotta continues to press the player to accept the club’s offer. The latest proposal sent is that of 5 million plus bonuses. Lilian’s son reflects, but it’s clear that playing in Italy tickles him. On the Nerazzurri’s side, confidence is growing because there don’t seem to be any major competitors after Bayern’s withdrawal.

Bakker all’Inter: 30%

Mitchell Bakker, second Tuttosport, would be the favorite for the left wing of theInter. The Dutchman seems to have overcome the competition of Grimaldo, Bensebaini and Doig. There are three factors to his advantage: his young age, the fact that he could reach a low figure and a sustainable salary. Bakker is not considered immovable by the German club which is also experiencing a critical moment from a technical point of view. This is why his candidacy is advancing. Marotta is also trying to reconnect the ranks for an exchange with Gosens, already sketched some time ago. So, the track is concrete.

Musah all’Inter: 25%

L’Inter continue to monitor the situation carefully Yunus Musah. According to Sports Courierthe American is the favorite in case of Brozovic’s departure. The Croatian, in fact, ended up behind in the hierarchies of Inzaghi, losing his untouchable status. In the summer, therefore, he could leave if an important offer arrives. The Valencia midfielder is always leaving the Spanish club. Marotta has never lost sight of the boy and in the summer he could present an offer if Brozovic’s adventure truly ends.

David Luciani