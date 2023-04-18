Inter, dispute between Onana and Brozovic in training before Benfica-breaking latest news

Andr Onana and Marcelo Brozovic argued during the bullock that kicked off Inter’s pre-Benfica training. The intervention of the comrades is needed to divide them

Moments of tension during Inter’s finishingwhich on Wednesday will host the Benfica in the return quarters of Champions League.

At San Siro we start from the 2-0 of Da Luz in favor of the Nerazzurri, who would therefore have every reason to live the eve with more serenity. But the importance of the stakes and the nervousness of the eleven defeats suffered in the league (the last Saturday against Monza) they played a trick on Onana and Brozovic.

Onana-Brozovic dispute, what happened it all happened in the warm-up bull, when training was still open to the press. The goalkeeper went to press the midfielder quite energetically and the latter lost his patience. leaving himself to a few too many words addressed to his companion. At that point, first D’Ambrosio and then Lukaku intervened to distance the two and prevent the situation from escalating into something worse.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

