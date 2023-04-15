Inter, does the restyling of the team pass through Barcelona?

Piero Ausilio was spotted on a mission to Barcelona. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri sporting director would have opened a preferential channel with the Spanish club. There are three players in the Nerazzurri’s sights: Kessie, Alonso and Umtiti. At the moment it seems more feasible to get the Frenchman, relaunched by the experience at Lecce. However, the dialogues are tight to try to close the triple deal. However, there is not only the axis with Barcelona. In view of next season, the Nerazzurri are considering various names. The goal is not to make the squad lose its potential, investing wisely.

Umtiti all’Inter: 55%

Samuel Umtiti it could be the defensive strike for the Nerazzurri next season. The Frenchman demonstrated in Lecce that he can still make the difference. Inter, having lost Smalling who decided to renew with Roma, fell in love with the former world champion. Umtiti has a salary of 4 million euros and could reach a low figure, perhaps even on loan with the right to buy. Given the difficulties in getting to other defense objectives, this could be an interesting solution.

Alonso all’Inter: 50%

Another player who could be useful for theInter And Mark Alonso. The former Chelsea player will be sacrificed to reach other goals. Alonso can play both as a trio and as a winger and this would allow him to be used in multiple roles. His rating is particularly low and the player certainly wouldn’t mind another Italian adventure. The parties are therefore in dialogue.

Kessiè all’Inter: 40%

Despite the denials of the facade, the exchange between Brozovich e Kessie remains alive. In fact, Ausilio also spoke about this possibility with Mateu Alemany. The swap could benefit both companies technically. Kessiè, due to his characteristics, would be perfect to give more dynamism to the Nerazzurri midfield, while Brozovic would be the metronome Xavi’s team needs. Furthermore, the value of the two players is equal and also in terms of salary. The negotiation is therefore far from dead and could end happily.

Firmino all’Inter: 20%

L’Inter continue to monitor the situation Roberto Firmino. The player could take Correa’s place further and further away from the Nerazzurri. The problem is player engagement. In fact, his salary is close to 10 million pounds, too much for the club’s coffers. There is a lot of competition from the Brazilian, but Marotta already played early in January, probing the player. Firmino hasn’t made a decision about his future yet, but he will consider all the projects that he thinks are convincing, without preclusion. On the player there is also Juventus in Italy.

Perisic all’Inter: 10%

From England there is a sensational indiscretion. He might come back next season Ivan Perisic. The Croatian hasn’t settled in at Tottenham and could leave the club in the summer. His contract expires in 2024, but an agreement with the club to have a free card is not excluded. In the case of Gosens’ departure, therefore, the sensational return could materialize. Much will depend on Gosens’ future, but right now the Perisic option shouldn’t be ruled out a priori.

David Luciani