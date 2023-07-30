Inter doesn’t give up Morata, Kessie sees black and white, Milan doesn’t stop at Reijnders, Xavi’s betrayal and the end of an era

Morata remains a dot

L’Inter Of Simone Inzaghi he is always on the hunt for an attacker who can close the circle and fill the missing box in the centre-forward department. Self Folarin Balogun It is expensive, Alvaro Morata could land at Milano to smaller figures, and in the last few hours it seems that the Nerazzurri coach also likes the Spanish from theAtletico Madridcompared to the US under theArsenal.

Morata is ready to leave Spanish League to land in A league (for the third time) even if there is ruthless competition for the former Juventus player. There Juventus is still in the running, the Roma keep courting him and also the Milan winks at the Spanish striker. L’Inter would be the player’s first choice, but need the right supply right food. This weekend the Nerazzurri could attempt the decisive thrust.

Hands on Kessie

The Juventus start to get serious and the negotiation to bring Frank Cassie a Torino is proof that Giuntoli has begun to weave the plots of the market. The 26-year-old Ivorian under the Barcelona would gladly return to the top Italian championship, also considering the difficulties encountered in the Spanish Leaguebut the operation is not simple.

The bianconeri would have offered the Catalans a loan with the right to buy, with the bonuses an operation of around 15 million eurosmoney that the Juventus would invest with his eyes closed for a midfielder who was also courted by theInter. The negotiation could unlock at any moment, the fans are impatiently awaiting the signing of the former AC Milan player who could soon wear black and white.

Strongly wanted by Pioli

The 24-year-old Dutchman will have the difficult task of not making Sandro Tonali, Tijjani Reijnders, midfielder who arrived fromTHE Alkmaar is a new player of the Milan. The halfback said he also turned down the Barcelona in order to marry the Rossoneri cause, the player was strongly desired by Stephen Pioli who will finally have his midfielder in the middle of the field.

However, the Rossoneri don’t want to stop and continue to test the waters for another striker, Morata always remains in the background but first we need to understand the evolution of the sale of Origi with the West Ham always interested in Belgian, at which point we would go back to talking about Gianluca Scamacca.

High treason

“We sat down and he was the one who told me he wasn’t counting on me. Maybe the president thought differently, because he said I was a player with a great future and that he wanted me to stay, but I would never stay in a club where the manager didn’t want me. It’s true that I wasn’t treated well: he didn’t allow me to train with the first team, but I had a contract and he couldn’t forbid me. This is what bothered me the most. So I quickly made up my mind and found a way out. Xavi had called my parents twice asking me to go to Qatar. Relations with my parents were good, they are from Terrassa. What hurts me the most as a player and as a friend is that I thought we were family.” These are the words released by Riqui Puigthe 23-year-old midfielder who left the Barcelona to arrive at Los Angeles Galaxy. The Spanish released ad As an interview where he spilled the beans by telling the reasons that led him to leave the Spain and fly in USA.

Goodbye?

The moment of farewell between Harry Kane and the Tottenham seems closer than ever, the centre-forward of Spurs with the contract expiring in 2024, he would have refused the renewal set at a single figure of 300 thousand pounds per week. On the lurking player there is always the Bavaria Monaco, the London club in order not to lose him to zero could be willing to sell him in this summer transfer market session. it would be the end of an era.

