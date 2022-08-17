The Swiss expiring in 2023, Borussia does not discount. Marotta aims for a low cost shot. And Tanganga reappears

Do not be fooled by the mathematical calculation: yes, Inter has built up a good treasure with the disposals of Pinamonti and Casadei, but this does not automatically open up to new sensational market scenarios. Indeed, at the moment the situation remains rather confused and it will not be easy to give Simone Inzaghi the missing piece of the squad, much claimed by the coach in recent days: “We only need a deputy De Vrij, we must cover the hole left by Ranocchia’s farewell. “Inzaghi repeated several times over the past few weeks, making clear what is obvious for all to see.

Serve l’ok — The company knows this and is working to satisfy him, but the necessary liquidity is lacking for a top hit as Simone would like. The number one goal remains Manuel Akanji, a Swiss central of Nigerian origins under Borussia Dortmund and expiring his contract in June 2023. And the status of next free agent can be a decisive weapon for the success of the operation, but it will take a lot of patience and – probably – even an okay from the property for an extra budget, not yet in the program.

ARM WRESTLING — Borussia values ​​Akanji 20 million euros: definitely too much for the coffers of Inter, which under those conditions cannot sit down to negotiate. The player, however, pushes for Italy and knows that in the Nerazzurri he could become the long-term protagonist of the new Nerazzurri cycle. Manuel has rejected the renewal hypothesis several times, but would be willing to extend his agreement with the Dortmund club for a year in case it was needed to open the loan to Inter. And here comes the other stumbling block: Borussia has opened the loan, but binding everything to the obligation of redemption. The word now passes to Inter, who are in no hurry and continue to look around, hoping that the player’s desire will eventually lead to an important discount that will facilitate the closing of the operation. Stuff from the last days of the market, in short, net of any important sales, as we explain next. Akanji, however, wants Inter: this is clear. See also Yuzuru Hanyu and Chen Wei both participated in the design, and the average price of the Winter Olympics figure skating uniforms is $3,000 – IT and Sports – cnBeta.COM

ALTERNATIVE — Meanwhile, Marotta and Ausilio continue to work on other profiles as well, in order not to reach the gong of the marked with water in their throats. Francesco Acerbi remains a candidate, for several reasons: he knows Italian football very well and has the right international experience, he has already worked with Inzaghi at Lazio and in addition he is on the run with the biancoceleste club: Lotito, however, wants at least 4 million to let him go, too many perhaps for a 34-year-old on the edge of the squad. And so here in the last few hours the hypothesis has resumed Japhet Tanganga, central player of Tottenham who also very much like Milan. The Spurs are willing to sell him on loan, but here too they are asking for a redemption obligation that slows down the Nerazzurri’s pressing. An effort is only possible for Akanji, as long as Zhang’s okay. Otherwise it will be up to the Swiss to force his hand.

August 17, 2022 (change August 17, 2022 | 08:04)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

