Home Sports Inter, Dumfries between own goal and transfer market
Sports

Inter, Dumfries between own goal and transfer market

by admin
Inter, Dumfries between own goal and transfer market

With Holland it’s one train, when he returns to the Nerazzurri it seems like another: two benches, an own goal against Monza and the flop in the Italian Cup. It remains a piece of value and has admirers in the Premier League. But if it goes on like this…

Who is really Denzel Dumfries? A question that returns, which has been asked several times in this year and a half of Inter, enough time to make an initial assessment. The Dutchman comes from a leading World Cup, has admirers in England and could be the big summer transfer. But in the Nerazzurri he didn’t break through and after Qatar he started twice from the bench, complete with an own goal in added time in Monza and then a flop in the Italian Cup against Parma. In a historical period in which there is none that cannot be sold, the Rotterdam native is certainly among the expendable among the precious pieces.

See also  Eddie House: It's not uncommon for a star to ask for the coach to be fired. The Heat also nearly fired Spoelstra.

You may also like

Roma-Genoa odds, rossoblù always out in the round...

Befana Trophy, Nespoli puts on a show at...

The Fifth National Amateur Go Competition Finals Finished

Buffon, insults from Inter fans in the Italian...

The start of the Malaysian Badminton Open is...

Maruska Albertazzi, from anorexia to sexual violence: “The...

World Table Tennis Championships singles preliminaries

San Siro, Salvini to Sgarbi: “He speaks in...

Udinese embraces Deulofeu again but the market sirens...

Djokovic injured: leaves training with a muscle problem

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy