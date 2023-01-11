Who is really Denzel Dumfries? A question that returns, which has been asked several times in this year and a half of Inter, enough time to make an initial assessment. The Dutchman comes from a leading World Cup, has admirers in England and could be the big summer transfer. But in the Nerazzurri he didn’t break through and after Qatar he started twice from the bench, complete with an own goal in added time in Monza and then a flop in the Italian Cup against Parma. In a historical period in which there is none that cannot be sold, the Rotterdam native is certainly among the expendable among the precious pieces.