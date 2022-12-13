The sale of the Dutch full-back by 30 June is necessary for the budgets: he is worth 60 million, Bayern likes him, but the Blues are there. And they have a fast track
It won’t be those tense nerves shown to the world like blades and the penalty kindly given to Messi that will change the judgments on Denzel Dumfries, leader of the Inter right-wing: the Dutchman will also have fenced in the hysterical quarterfinals against Argentina, but in a World Cup played outdoor “total” has however seen its price rise. And also multiply the admirers.