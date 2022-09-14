The Bosnian contributed to the Nerazzurri’s first success thanks to his ninth personal seal against the Czechs. The coach has hit the right choice to field an alternative pair to rest the Bull

The man of providence, the daughter of an almost surgical habit. Edin Dzeko did not lose his habit, confirming himself as a real black beast for Viktoria Plzen and delivering those first three fundamental points in Group C to the Nerazzurri. With the center that unlocked the result after 20 ‘of play, the Bosnian moved up to the a respectable share of nine career goals out of seven total matches against Viktoria Plzen, including those played in the past for City and Roma. To understand the size of the “bugbear”, Dzeko is the foreigner from whom the Czechs have conceded the most goals in over 110 years of history. If that wasn’t enough, the Sarajevo striker also signed an assist for Dumfries’ final 2-0. But Dzeko’s test on European Tuesday was just the icing on an impeccably packaged cake by Inzaghi.

WINNING CHANCE — The coach had in fact taken a good risk by deciding to resort to a large turnover: six changes, including Onana’s return to goal, Acerbi’s presence in defense, Mkhitaryan in midfield and, above all, the attacking couple. formed by Dzeko and Correa, with Lautaro initially on the bench. Inzaghi has chosen to rest the Tour, perhaps the most in shape element of the moment, giving confidence to the Bosnian and the Argentine, from which he then undoubtedly took comforting indications for an abundant hour. The two moved well, creating spaces for each other and never stepping on their feet, starting from the action that led to the first goal of the evening. From then on, three other clear opportunities created thanks to their direct contribution before entering the field of the Tour. In the end, the gamble paid off Inzaghi with a certainly fresher and more energetic Lautaro for the next championship match, as well as De Vrij and Calhanoglu. Also because, as the CEO Marotta recalled on the sidelines of the match in Plzen, “the team is expected from a demanding match in Udine”. See also The Banco focuses on three thrilling engagements

D(Z)ECISIVO — In the end, the “usual” Dzeko was enough to solve the problem, the one used to pulling out his claws every time you face Viktoria Plzen. Last night he needed just about twenty minutes to take measures on the defense and Stanek and here is the billiard shot that earned him the 1-0 with a precise right on the far post. Then two more attempts on which the goalkeeper tackled a patch, a wasted opportunity in the middle of the second half and the suggestion with the tachometer for the doubling of Dumfries. Clear victory on points also this time for the Bosnian, who with a bit of precision and coldness could also have fleshed out his booty.

BLACK BEAST — On the other hand, it was said, stamping the card against Viktoria is almost a tradition for Dzeko. The first two seals had in fact arrived at the time of the City. Then, in November 2016, the double challenge in the groups of the Europa League with the Roma shirt and a memorable 4-0 seasoned by a hat-trick of him. Identical script, in the same stadium and with the same shirt two years later (but this time in the Champions League): five yellow and red and second hat-trick for the Bosnian. In all, including the goal with Inter, they score nine centers, of which four arrived on a 0-0 result. Against the Czechs, Dzeko unleashed his entire repertoire, with four goals from his left, three from the head and two from the right, including the latter signed in partnership with Correa. In the viewfinder, now, there is the challenge of returning to San Siro. See also Inter-Bayern 0-2 Champions League: Sané's goal and D'Ambrosio's own goal

September 14 – 10:49 am

