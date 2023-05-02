Inter e se Lukaku alla fine restas

Romelu Lukaku seemed destined to leave theInter next summer. The performance below the expectations of the Belgian and the economic needs of the club seemed to envisage another farewell. Now, however, things could change. The Belgian is once again decisive as we have seen in the last few matches and the Nerazzurri are reflecting. However, keeping the Belgian back isn’t that simple because the Nerazzurri can only take him with a new loan, but in the meantime the track has reopened. Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri continue to monitor the incoming market and aim for a new name in defence.

Lukaku away from Inter: 70%

One thing is certain: the loan of Luke will end on June 30th. From that moment on, every hypothesis is valid. At the moment it is impossible to get overwhelmed. Lukaku would gladly stay and Inter would keep him, but only on loan. Much will depend on what the new Chelsea manager (who should be Pochettino) decides on the matter, but also on whether or not the Blues will open to a new temporary transfer. What is certain is that Big Rom is back as the decisive player that everyone knew and Marotta will try to weave the lines to keep him in the Nerazzurri.

De Vrij via dall’Inter: 20%

The renewal of Stephen DeFree it seemed something already done a month ago, the announcement continues to slip. The reason is that the nerazzurri are not yet certain of participating in the next Champions League. If Inzaghi’s men fail in their objective, there would be a decisive downsizing. For this he is waiting. Of course, there is the risk that in the end the Dutchman will receive another offer, but the Nerazzurri are quite calm from this point of view, given that no attractive offers have reached the player in recent months. Therefore, renewal is not a priority at the moment.

Buchanan all’Inter: 50%

From Belgium they say that Inter have reached an agreement for Buchanan both with Bruges and with the same player. The Canadian winger would move to Milan for a figure close to 15 million. The salary figures, on the other hand, still remain top secret, but Buchanan’s salary is currently around 500,000 euros, so there shouldn’t be any problems from that point of view. Obviously, the player’s signing is linked to the sale of Dumfries, but let’s say that the Nerazzurri have moved forward from this point of view.

Adarabioyo all’Inter: 20%

The latest idea for the Nerazzurri defense leads to Tosin Adarabioyo. The English centre-back, born in 1997, has a contract expiring in 2024 with Fulham and could be put on the market in the summer. Inter, always looking for reinforcements for next season, would have put the Englishman on the list. Adarabioyo played 20 games for Fulham and is valued at around €15m. According to Sky UK, Marotta would keep this track good for next season.

Sow all’Inter: 20%

For midfield theInter has targeted Sow. The Swiss centre-back’s contract expires in 2024 and represents a credible option to reinforce the team at a low cost in view of next season. Born in 1998, Sow is valued at around twenty million. Inter have been following him for some time and have already tested the ground with the player’s entourage. It’s no mystery that the Nerazzurri need reinforcement in that area of ​​the pitch and Sow could be a good solution.

David Luciani