Inter Egnatia 4-2: goals and highlights from the friendly: Lautaro leads the comeback

Twice down, Inter found the draw twice and then overturned everything in the final with Lautaro, author of a brace. Great goal for Barella and goal for Stabile in the final. Holders Sommer and Thuram, on the field in the second half Frattesi, Cuadrado, Bisseck and Audero

Inter goes down, grinds the game, misses many goals but then catches the match again, with a magic of Stretcher (first equal) and the brace of Lautaro which overturns the game in three minutes in the final. At the “Paolo Mazza” in Ferrara, against the Albanians of Egnatia (two years ago in B but reigning champions in the last national cup) Inter closes its summer preparation for the championship with a real, very real match. Titulari Sommer from Thuram (who misses a sensational goal), initially on the bench but in the second half Frattesi, Cuadrado, Bisseck and Audero, making their debut.

Sticks error, Inter assaults

Inzaghi starts with Thuram-Lautaro in front, midfield of loyalists with the novelty of the 2023 market Sommer between the posts: Darmian between the central players with De Vrij and Bastoni. Precisely from the latter the error you do not expect: Wrong horizontal pass in midfield and restart Egnatia launched. Lila’s low cross finds Dwamena who, surprisingly, immediately makes it 1-0. At that point Inter collects and starts again, pushing more and more. In the 18th minute Mkhitaryan devoured the equal (but there was offside), therefore Lautaro touches the post twice from outside the box with his left foot. In the 35th minute Thuram shows up with a header from Barella’s cross from three quarters on the right: oversized. In the fray from a corner, the nerazzurri still try, but Albanian goalkeeper Sherri puts up the wall. Therefore, in the 40th minute, Thuram still in sight, but in the negative, given that he badly wastes a perfect suggestion from Lautaro from the right from the height of the spot. Interval.

Double Bull

No change in the second half. Not even the inertia of the game: it is Inter who pushes and seeks an equal footing. Come on and come on, comes with the chance with the highest difficulty coefficient. Sticks long throw on the right side of the field: connection in the area and a great diagonal from Barella’s striker, which makes 1-1. But in the 66th minute a new twist: a scrum in the Nerazzurri area from a corner and Ignatia’s penalty for a hand from Lautaro. Medeiros marks, with the spoon, bringing the Albanian team forward on 2-1. In the 73rd minute Inzaghi changes: inside Audero (debut for the Nerazzurri) as well as Bisseck, Frattesi, Cuadrado, Sensi, Asllani, Correa and Lazaro. In the final another Lautaro goal blocked by Sherri, but Toro finally unlocked ten from the end on a cross from Lazaro for 2-2, to then overturn everything three minutes later on a penalty (generous, like the one for Egnatia on his hand ball) to make it 3-2. Poker is signed by Stabile on Correa’s assist.

I VOTE

Inter-Egnatia report cards

Inter beat Egnatia 4-2 in a friendly with goals from Barella, Lautaro (brace) and Stabile, all from 6.5 points. Worst Thuram since 5. Riccardo Gentile’s report cards GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MATCH

6′ Dwamena (E), 54′ Barella (I), 68′ pen. Medeiros (E), 80′ and 83′ on rig. Lautaro (I), 90′ Stable (I)

INTER (3-5-2): Sommer (73′ Audero); Darmian (73′ Darmian), De Vrij (84′ A. Stankovic), Bastoni (84′ Makhtar Sarr); Dumfries (73′ Cuadrado), Barella (73′ Sensi), Calanhoglu (73′ Asslani), Mkhitaryan (73′ Frattesi), Dimarco (73′ Lazaro); Thuram (73′ Correa), Lautaro (84′ Stabile). Herds Inzaghi

IGNATIA (3-5-2): Quarrel; Lila (85′ Fangaj), Malota, Xhemajli; Memolla, Ndreca, (85′ Ahmetaj) Aleksi, Zejnullai, Medeiros (75′ Isgandarli); Paulauskas (75′ Kasa), Dwamena (85′ Janku). All. Tetovo

