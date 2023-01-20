Home Sports Inter-Empoli, the Super Cup at the San Siro. 70,000 spectators expected




The club will show the trophy won in Riyadh in the derby and the fans are responding in an important way so as not to miss the celebration. The sale has also begun for Inter-Porto on 22 February

The great host of Inter-Empoli will be… the Italian Super Cup. Before the match, the club is organizing a celebration for the trophy won in Riyadh on Wednesday. It will be a sober party because the concentration on the match against the Tuscans must remain maximum. But something will be done because the people of Inter want to thank the team. Otherwise it would not be possible to explain the discreet presale for a certainly not cartel match which, moreover, is played in January on a Monday evening. 70,000 spectators are expected who… will dance with the Super Cup. Discounted full house instead for the derby on 5 February, for the match against Juventus on 19 March and above all for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League against Porto on 22 February. The tickets for these challenges are all already available for purchase.

January 19, 2023 (change January 19, 2023 | 23:57)

