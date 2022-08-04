Home Sports Inter, Esposito and Satriano on loan: mission confirms
The two young Nerazzurri strikers want to take advantage of the season with Anderlecht and Empoli to run for the first team next year. Their perspectives

For Sebastiano Esposito and Martin Satriano there was no space at Inter. The only solution was an experience elsewhere, another, because playing is the only thing that matters and the chance at the Nerazzurri can be created by staying away from Milan. The first is in the club that launched Romelu Lukaku (Anderlecht), the second hopes to do as Andrea Pinamonti: after Empoli the evaluation of the Italian striker has grown, who knows that even the Uruguayan cannot grow in Tuscany.

