Inter, Ferran Torres option for next season

Ferran Torres is increasingly distant from Barcelona and theInter think again. The former City player was practically kicked out by Xavi and can leave in the summer. Marotta, who has always been attentive to opportunities and does not lose sight of this track. Ferran Torres is a player who would guarantee great quality in the Nerazzurri attack, being able to play as a striker as well as as a winger. For this reason, in the event of the sale of Correa, his name could prove useful. In addition to the Spaniard, there is another striker who could be good for the Nerazzurri, namely Richarlison. The Brazilian, after the bad season at Tottenham could also end up on the market. So let’s take a look at the possible Nerazzurri shots.

Becao all’Inter: 55%

L’Inter is getting closer to Rodrigo Becao. The contacts between the parties have been fruitful and the Brazilian seems inclined to accept the Nerazzurri’s courtship. An agreement remains to be found with Udinese who will not be easily convinced to let the player go without adequate financial recognition. However, at the moment, the Nerazzurri are ahead in the race for central defender.

Dominguez all’Inter: 40%

The path that leads to is becoming more and more concrete Dominguez. The Argentine has finally blossomed under Motta and is starting to appeal to several clubs. His contract expiring in 2024 then fuels market rumors. Marotta has been moving with the prosecutor for some time, receiving the availability for a possible transfer. The real obstacle is represented by Bologna which so far has not opened to a sale. However, if things don’t unlock at the renewal level, Marotta would return to office.

Ferran Torres all’Inter: 15%

Ferran Torres could be a concrete goal ofInter if certain conditions are met. It is known that Barcelona need to get rid of expensive signings in order to operate on the market. Obviously, in order to be able to hunt down the former City, the Nerazzurri need to get rid of Correa and that the Spanish club opens up on favorable terms. A loan with the right to buy and wages paid in part by the Blaugrana could be an option. According to the Spanish site Sport, Marotta has already done the first polls, but, at the moment, this deal remains hypothetical.

Richarlison all’Inter: 15%

Speech similar to that of Ferran Torres deserves richarlison. The Brazilian is back from a season to forget with the Spurs and also in this case he is considering a farewell. The starting point is always the loan with the right of redemption. The green-and-gold hasn’t settled in at Tottenham and is looking for a new challenge, which is why, also in this case, if he opened up to a loan, Inter could evaluate this purchase.

Lindelof all’Inter: 10%

Sin departs the track that leads to Lindelof. According to rumors coming from England, Aston Villa really likes the Swede. Emery is ready to put a 20 million euro offer on the plate to secure the centre-back. Clearly the Nerazzurri cannot reach those figures, especially as Lindelof receives a salary of over 6 million euros. At this point it seems that the track that leads to the center of the United has set.

David Luciani