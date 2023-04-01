Home Sports Inter Fiorentina on TV and streaming: where to watch the match
Inter Fiorentina on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

Inter Fiorentina on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

A league

Champions League and Europa League: the calendar

With Napoli having a very important advantage in terms of the Scudetto and a place in the pocket for the next Champions League, the fight to get a place in the 2023/24 European cups becomes more exciting than ever. Impossible to make predictions also because a lot will depend on the results in the cups. What is the current situation? Here are results and calendar for the race to Europe

NEXT DAY

The championship restarts after the break for the national teams. Here are the matches that will involve the teams fighting for Europe:

  • Cremona-Atalanta (Saturday at 3 pm)
  • Inter-Fiorentina (Saturday at 6pm)
  • Juventus-Verona (Saturday at 8.45 pm)
  • Bologna-Udinese (Sunday at 12.30)
  • Monza-Lazio (Sunday at 3pm)
  • Roma-Sampdoria (Sunday at 6pm)
  • Naples-Milan (Sunday at 8.45pm)
  • Sassuolo-Turin (Monday at 8.45pm)

RULES FOR ORDERING THE RANKING IN THE EVENT OF ARRIVAL WITH EQUAL POINTS

For the 2022/23 championship, in case of equal points finish, the score will be taken into account separate classification, i.e. the points scored in direct matches (except for the Scudetto which should be awarded in a play-off). They will therefore be considered in order:

  • Points made in direct clashes among all teams that finished level
  • In the event of a further tie, the goal difference in head to head matches
  • General goal difference in the entire championship (whoever scored the most prevails in case of a further tie)
  • Draw

THE EUROPEAN PLACEMENTS

  • 1st place – Champions League group
  • 2nd place – Champions League group
  • 3rd place – Champions League group
  • 4th place – Champions League group
  • 5th place – Europa League groups
  • 6th place – Europa League groups
  • 7th place – Conference League play-offs
THE VARIABLE ITALIAN CUP – Technically, the winner of the Italian Cup would have access to the Europa League by right together with the fifth (and sixth in the Conference), otherwise they would climb one position in the league. We will therefore have to wait for the final outcome of the tournament (the two semi-finals are Inter-Juve and Fiorentina-Cremonese)

