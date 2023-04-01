A league

Champions League and Europa League: the calendar

With Napoli having a very important advantage in terms of the Scudetto and a place in the pocket for the next Champions League, the fight to get a place in the 2023/24 European cups becomes more exciting than ever. Impossible to make predictions also because a lot will depend on the results in the cups. What is the current situation? Here are results and calendar for the race to Europe

NEXT DAY The championship restarts after the break for the national teams. Here are the matches that will involve the teams fighting for Europe: Cremona- Atalanta (Saturday at 3 pm)

(Saturday at 3 pm) Inter-Fiorentina (Saturday at 6pm)

(Saturday at 6pm) Juventus -Verona (Saturday at 8.45 pm)

-Verona (Saturday at 8.45 pm) Bologna-Udinese (Sunday at 12.30)

(Sunday at 12.30) Monza-Lazio (Sunday at 3pm)

(Sunday at 3pm) Roma -Sampdoria (Sunday at 6pm)

-Sampdoria (Sunday at 6pm) Naples-Milan (Sunday at 8.45pm)

(Sunday at 8.45pm) Sassuolo-Turin (Monday at 8.45pm)

RULES FOR ORDERING THE RANKING IN THE EVENT OF ARRIVAL WITH EQUAL POINTS For the 2022/23 championship, in case of equal points finish, the score will be taken into account separate classification, i.e. the points scored in direct matches (except for the Scudetto which should be awarded in a play-off). They will therefore be considered in order: Points made in direct clashes among all teams that finished level

among all teams that finished level In the event of a further tie, the goal difference in head to head matches

General goal difference in the entire championship (whoever scored the most prevails in case of a further tie)

in the entire championship (whoever scored the most prevails in case of a further tie) Draw