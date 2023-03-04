Roberto Firmino he decided not to renew his contract with Liverpool and officially put himself on the transfer market. L’Inter he has been on the player for some time and, according to rumors coming from England, he recently endorsed a proposal to the player who is considering it. His name is not the only one on Marotta’s notebook that is scanning the market for players able to guarantee a future for the club which will say goodbye to various protagonists in the summer.

Musah all’Inter: 60%

For midfield theInter seems to have made major strides forward for Yunus Musah. The US midfielder from Valencia is the club’s big goal for next season. Marotta is working alongside the Valencia management to find an agreement on the transfer. The player, for his part, would be enthusiastic about signing for the Nerazzurri club. Musah has been identified as the ideal player to relieve Mkhitaryan. Marotta is trying to find a formula that will save the club something compared to the 15 million requested by the Spanish club.

Kessiè all’Inter: 45%

The trail it should report Kessie in Milan, this time on the bank Inter, it doesn’t set. According to Gazzetta dello Sportthe player’s will remains to leave Barcelona and his agent is moving in this direction. Contacts between the latter and the Nerazzurri are constant, as are the phone calls between the Ivorian and Calhanoglu who is trying to convince the player. The real difficulty, however, remains to find an agreement with Barcelona. For this reason, the negotiation is far from simple.

Firmino all’Inter: 30%

According to what the Daily Mail l’Inter would send an offer of employment to Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian has always been a pupil of Marotta who has been courting him for some time. Firmino wants a team that makes him feel important and gives him confidence. At the moment he hasn’t made any decisions about his future, but the offer from the Nerazzurri club is teasing him. However, Inter still need to free up front to make room for him, but remain strongly interested in the Brazilian.

Umtiti all’Inter: 30%

Among the many names that come up for the defense, a surprise came out. Let’s talk about Samuel Umtiti. The Frenchman regenerated at Lecce, proving to be back on good levels. For this reason Inter are thinking about it. The former Barcelona player is still linked to the Catalan club by a contract until 2026, but will be put back on the market in the summer. With a defense to rebuild, Inter is seriously evaluating his candidacy as a future defensive pivot. The doubts about Umtiti were related to his physical condition. Once these have been dispelled, the player is back to tempting.

Solet all’Inter: 20%

Another name for the defense that theInter is that of Oumar Solet. The Frenchman is convincing the Nerazzurri observers more and more, which is why the club is moving decisively on him. The cost of Solet is significant (we are talking about 35 million euros), but for a class of 2000 with enormous room for improvement, the figure is considered fair. This is why Marotta wants to try to burn off a strong competition for this talent.

David Luciani