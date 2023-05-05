Inter: Firmino scoreless but Retegui, Milan: “23 million” is enough for the defender, Juve: 25 million for Savic

Inter: between Retegui and Firmino

L’Inter he prepares for the summer transfer market amidst a thousand thoughts and questions that need answers. The reconfirmation of Romelu Lukaku it’s still in the balance but nothing has been decided yet. The Belgian’s latest performances would suggest that the player could stay on Milanobut the situation must be carefully assessed and therefore a return to London.

The Nerazzurri, however, already have backup plans with Mateo Retegui e Roberto Firmino which have rightfully entered the list of possible targets. The attacker under the Tigre already within the national team he has several admirers, especially after his call up for the blue. The forward of the Liverpool at the end of the year he should leave i Reds on a free transfer and it would be a real bargain on the market.

Milan are fishing in the Championship, but at least 23 million are needed

Il The Telegraph launches an indiscretion, according to which the Milan would be interested in Andrew Omobamideledefender born in 2002 who plays for Norwich. The Rossoneri would be studying the terrain to understand the next moves, the Rossoneri as well as in attack would like to redo their look also in defense and the talented player who plays in the Championship English might be the right profile. Only 23 million euros are enough, at least.

Juve still Savic, does the expiring contract bring the bianconeri closer?

With the contract expiring in 2024 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic remains the true goal of Juventus and, as reported by The messengerthe bianconeri could advance to Lazio an offer of approx 25 million eurosthe Capitoline management would not want to give up its prized piece to those figures but the short-term contractual deadline requires reflections.

The Juventus try to take advantage of the situation, betting on whether the player could land a Torino and marry the black and white cause. Now the ball passes between the hands of lot.