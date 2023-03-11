The Nerazzurri ups and downs continue between victories that seem to banish the crisis and unexpected slip-ups, in an up-and-down of results, which risks costing dearly, especially to Simone Inzaghi. The defeat of La Spezia comes to the end of a really difficult month to decipher for theInter. From the goalless draw in Genoa against Sampdoria, to the tumble of the “Picco”, the Beneamata have collected two victories, as many defeats and a draw in the last five league games played. Only six goals scored (and certainly not solely because of a Luke distant relative of the one seen with Conte), four conceded, but above all a worrying streak of two consecutive away knockouts, which add up to another four stops (out of 8) away from San Siro in this Serie A. For a total of no less than 24 goals collected out of the 30 conceded: impressive numbers. Far too much for those who had to fight for the Scudetto and now also see a place in the next one at risk Champions League. Because behind it, the Romans and Milan don’t seem willing to give discounts and there is Juve, who, if they regain possession of the 15 penalty points, could upset everyone’s plans.

The problem is that there are now two fundamental challenges, not only for Inter’s season, but also for the future of Inzaghi himself. Within five days the nerazzurri will play with the

Porto the passage to the quarter-finals of the top European competition and then they will host the

Juve, in a clash that could taste like a play-off for the Champions League. Tuesday at “do Dragao” will have to put an end to travel sickness. On paper it could have been a non-prohibitive commitment after the 1-0 draw in the first leg, but given the recent trend away from the friendly walls, there is cause for concern.

If it were to go badly, the Italian derby would come with enormous pressure and a possible stop would officially open the state of crisis. Whose main culprit would be identified precisely in the coach. So much so as to reveal the hypothesis of an exemption, perhaps taking advantage of the break for the national teams, before returning to the field in April. An absolutely distant idea and probably not even actually budgeted for by the club, which however has not hidden its doubts about the Piacenza coach for some time.

Some training choices are perplexing, such as those that against Spezia saw matches from the bench, four pillars at the same time as

Onana, Calhanoglu, Dimarco and Dzeko. But also the substitutions, often linked to bookings, and the lack of clarity in some key moments of the match, such as when deciding who to take penalties. Or a certain lack of ability to motivate a group, which does not seem to trust its leader blindly. In short, many small pebbles, which put together risk creating a landslide of worrying proportions in such a delicate moment of the season.