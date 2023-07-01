Inter, Frattesi gets complicated: Marotta’s turn?

David Frattesi all’Inter it becomes terribly complicated and not only due to the failure to sell Brozovic (which in any case seems to have reopened). To irritate Inter is the upward game of Sassuolo. Yesterday evening, during the official opening of the transfer market, Beppe Marotta commented on the matter as follows: “The price of Frattesi continues to rise. The operation is not linked to that of Brozovic, but he is a player we are interested in”.

Carnevali also entered the question: “We are not satisfied with any of the proposals received so far, we believe that the value of Frattesi is higher: at 35-40 million we will close immediately”. At this point it could really blow everything up, unless Inter tries a raise. Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri continue to explore other market profiles and other roles.

Navas all’Inter: 55%

L’Inter keep thinking about after Onana. One of the last slopes leads to Kaylor Navas. The Costa Rican has returned from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest to Paris Saint Germain and is ready to go again. At almost 37 years old (he will do them in December) and with a contract expiring in 2024, the player could get free. It would be a low-cost operation for the Nerazzurri to buffer Onana’s departure for a year and then hunt down another number one for the 2024/2025 season. There Gazzetta dello Sport he says that the Nerazzurri have already made an initial contact with the goalkeeper’s agents.

Umtiti all’Inter: 40%

L’Inter needs a central experience, possibly low cost. It is from this point of view that the renewed interest in Umtiti. The Frenchman has released himself from Barcelona and can now sign with whoever he wants. At this point, an offer to the player is possible which would allow him to hire a reliable and highly experienced centre-back at a reduced cost.

Frattesi to Inter: 30%

The transfer of Frattesi all’Inter is in danger of jumping. Sassuolo wants 40 million and seems to no longer accept the offer that the nerazzurri had formulated. Furthermore, Marotta does not want to participate in auctions and does not even have the possibility to do so. This is why the parties are distant. The General Manager of Inter has the task of reconnecting the ranks of the negotiation which risks jumping to the climax.

Samardzic all’Inter: 25%

According to Gianluca di Marzio, theInter would ask about Lazar Samardzic to Udinese. We are still in an exploratory phase, but the difficulties in closing for Frattesi pushes Marotta to look around. On Samardzic there are already Naples, Juventus and Milan, but it seems easier to get to the Serbian than the Italian. If Sassuolo doesn’t lower their demands, the Nerazzurri could change their focus.

Bonazzoli to Inter: 20%

The last idea for the attack leads to Bonazzoli. The footballer is school Interso it would also be useful for lists. Obviously his entry implies the exit of Correa, on which there is still nothing concrete. Bonazzoli was put on the market by Salernitana. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Nerazzurri could offer an exchange with Gaetano Oristano to bring the striker back into the fold and compensate for the departure of the Argentine, reducing costs. The negotiation is only sketchy, but it is more than an idea.

