Inter-Frattesi, Milan: Kamada by the end of the month, Rabiot the only survivor, Mbappé and the Ballon d’Or, Kanté like CR7 and Benzema

Inter puts the arrow

L’Inter e David Frattesi they have never been so close. The player of the Sassuolo is always in the good graces of Juventusbut the nerazzurri would have put the arrow to try to secure the player without having bad surprises.

Frattesi should arrive in the shade of the Madonna with the formula of expensive loan with redemption obligation set at 35 million euros. The arrival of Frattesi could be closely linked to the possible departure of Marcelo Brozovićwhich in the last few hours has been approached by theSaudi Arabiabut the fans wouldn’t want to see the Croatian midfielder leave, since time immemorial in the heart of the loyal Nerazzurri audience.

Milan: Kamada here we are and The Ketelaere…

Il Milan pressing for Daichi Kamada that could be announced in a few days. By the end of June the Rossoneri could welcome a Milano the 28-year-old Japanese, released on a free transfer fromConcord Francoforte.

The median would thus leave the Bundesliga to experience the thrill of A league, the zero deal would give the Milanese club the opportunity to save a lot of money and add an already experienced player with good qualities to the squad. Meanwhile at home Milan discussions and reflections on the future of Charles De Ketelaerein recent weeks someone had also advanced the hypothesis of a possible loan to Monzaalthough in recent days it seems that the Belgian will remain at Milano to play his cards to try to regain the trust of the environment.

Is there only Rabiot left?

The exodus at home Juve it’s just getting started. TO Square e Of Maria other names could be added, the ransom of Owned by always remains on the axis of equilibrium, Happy it’s not so obvious that he remains a winger It continuede Alex Sandro ends up in the sights of the Saudis.

The only one of the old guard who would stay a Torino for another year it is Adrien Rabiotwhich with a substantial renewal to seven million a year would continue to gallop back and forth for the Juventus median, especially after the news that Frattesi he would be very close to wearing the Nerazzurri shirt.

Mbappé and the Ballon d’Or

“It’s difficult to talk about an individual trophy, these are things that are not usually well received by the general public. I think I fit the criteria, but we’ll see. It’s the people who vote, but I remain optimistic“. These are the statements of Kylian Mbappe at TF1, after the victory of his national team against Greece in the match valid for the qualifiers of EURO 2024.

Sung in Saudi Arabia

After seven years with the shirt of Chelsea, Goalkeeper he decided to leave Londonthe midfielder leaves the Chelsea to arrive atAl-Ittihad. The former player of Leicester he will thus go to play in a championship that promises to get richer and richer with the stars of European football, afterwards Ronaldo e Benzema Also Kante decided to go in Saudi Arabiawaiting for who knows how many other champions who in the last few hours have been pondering whether to espouse the cause of the Saudis.