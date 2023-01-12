Home Sports Inter, Frog: “The games are still open for the Scudetto…”
The former Nerazzurri scored the goal in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup last year: “Just like Acerbi. Then we lifted the trophy, I hope the boys do it again. Skriniar, I really hope they renew. Lukaku? I trained him well… “

He hopes that Skriniar will sign the renewal, he is convinced that with a little time available Lukaku will be himself again and that the Scudetto race is by no means over for Inzaghi. Andrea Ranocchia has hung up his boots for a few months, but the world of football in the future will still be … his home. It remains only to understand with what role. On his attachment to Inter, however, there is no doubt: that has not disappeared and is not in question.

