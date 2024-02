12/24

INTER (3-5-2), probable lineup: Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mhikitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro. All. S. Inzaghi

After Pavard’s injury, Inzaghi chooses Darmian (preferred to De Vrij) as right central defender. Dumfries returns to the right, having worked regularly in the group. In midfield, Barella, who started on the bench in the Champions League, returns from the 1st minute: Frattesi out The starting duo Thuram-Lautaro returns up front

