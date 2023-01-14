Roberto Gagliardini will no longer play for Inter next season. His words after the match against Verona certify it in no uncertain terms. “I’m no longer willing to have this playing time-he explains sincerely-, I’m 28 years old and I want to prove a lot”. When asked specifically about the contract expiring in June, the midfielder has no problem expressing the need to feel more involved in a project: “I’m more ready than a few years ago, because these years have seen great growth for me. In my head and in the reaction to the difficult moments, so in June I will make my decisions”.

The last dance

—

By now there were no major doubts, but Gagliardini’s words dispel any doubt. With an evident dribbling at the criticisms and grumblings of the fans who often tend to sting him: “Many comments are not balanced and therefore make no sense, I’m used to them and I only think about working”. And to think that the interview began with the manager’s words to honey: “He was very good – Simone Inzaghi praised -, Roberto came from a moment in which he had played little and helped us a lot after the 120 minutes in Parma “. And then the echo of him: “I’m happy I played a few minutes and contributed to the success. The important thing was to win and we did it.” Playing, in fact, is what the midfielder wants to do most. He’s still 28 and next year he’ll do it with a new shirt on his shoulders.