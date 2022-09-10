Home Sports Inter, Goldman Sachs seeks new partners for Zhang




Investor document updated. According to Zhang’s plans, a minority shareholder would help repay the $ 275 million loan received from the Oaktree fund

A meeting was held on Thursday between emissaries of Goldman Sachs, Inter advisor, and the Nerazzurri managers to update the so-called “teaser” (documentation with confidential data) on the club that has already been in circulation for 2 years in the financial field: the US bank had drafted it for investors of the 415 million bond issued in January 2022 and is always aimed at finding a minority shareholder for the Zhangs.

The document, as agreed, must be updated in light of the changes in the club: between the transfer market, concluded without hitting the expected “plus”, and the Digitalbits affair (given the insolvency of the jersey sponsor, we start looking for new partners) , some changes were needed. Goldman’s consultants also attended Inter-Bayern and, during the meetings with the Inter leaders, they did not receive a mandate for a sale: at this moment, according to Steven’s plans, a minority shareholder would ease Suning’s commitment and it would help repay the $ 275 million loan received from the Oaktree fund.

2024

It should take place no later than May 2024: otherwise, the pledge on the club would be exercised. Obviously, even without a “mandate”, Inter is open to the hypothesis of a definitive sale in the face of essential figures. As a general reference, the almost 5 billion paid in the recent sale of Chelsea should now be taken: the figure should be parameterized to the size of a different club like Inter, but with a history that is still greater than the Blues. Yesterday, in the meantime, Zhang turned to California for personal commitments not related to Inter.

September 10, 2022 (change September 10, 2022 | 09:59)

