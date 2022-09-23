The German winger talks about the moment he is living in the Nerazzurri: “I want to establish myself in Milan, at Leverkusen I said I haven’t finished with this shirt yet. But I’m only satisfied when I’m on the pitch.”

“I play in a top world club and I’m happy at Inter. My goal is to establish myself in this great club. Now I have to play three, four, five consecutive games, I’m working for this.” Robin Gosens speaks directly from Germany, in an interview with Sport1.de, and leaves no room for interpretation: despite a decidedly complicated start in the Nerazzurri, the left-handed winger is motivated to play his chances with Simone Inzaghi. “Also from a World Cup perspective I have to pick up a certain pace”.

NO TO BAYER — Staying at Inter was in doubt until the last hours of the transfer market, with Bayer Leverkusen strongly interested in the former Atalanta: “I spoke on the phone with Simon Rolfes (sporting director of the German club, ndr) – admits Gosens – and we had a sincere and open exchange. I told him that I haven’t finished at Inter yet and that I would like to fight. I feel very good now at Inter and I’m certainly not here against my will. I’m super motivated, even if I’m only satisfied when I’m on the pitch: this is a goal I have with myself. “

TOWARDS QATAR — Gosens then spoke of the call-up to the national team: “I put a year of suffering behind me and I’m naturally happy to be back here. I see this call-up as a reward for hard work. But the ticket to the World Cup in Qatar is not it’s definitely still in my hands. I’m not yet in that state of form I was in Bergamo when my performances were excellent: I’m close to it, but at the same time I know there is still a lot to work on. ” Message sent loud and clear to Inzaghi: Gosens will do everything to be a protagonist at Inter. See also Dazn, Dal Pino: 'Let's give him time to correct mistakes'

September 23, 2022

