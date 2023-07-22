Inter hang up on Romelu, Dusan reverses, there’s no time to lose for Musah

Inter says no to Lukaku, but Morata doesn’t convince

The soap opera Romelu Lukaku thickens, The new episode tells of the Belgian who allegedly tried to mend the rift with theIntertrying to recall the men from the Nerazzurri management, but receiving a resounding no in return.

The question Inter-Lukaku it should therefore end definitively here, with the Milanese fans who have already made it quite clear that Romelu it is no longer welcome. Alvaro Morata remains a concrete goal for the attack, but his vein realization would not fully convince theInternot willing to fully satisfy theAtletico Madrid.

Lukaku-Morata-Vlahovic, I’m intrigued

Track Luke it cools for the Juventus after the Belgian has been at the center of a sensational market intrigue in recent days. The black and whites seemed close enough to the player, but the roads leading to Romelu they seem to be interrupted due to work in progress, so it puts it back out Morata. For Spanish there is also the raceInter and at the moment it seems that the centre-forward prefers Milano.

Giuntoli will have to try to tighten the time to lead to Torino a complete striker able to raise the black and white troop, at this point the permanence of Dusan Vlahoviceven if the player has long perceived that Juve would gladly sell him if an important offer were to arrive.

Should Milan please Valencia?

Il Milan he is always looking for the perfect striker, but in the meantime he also thinks about strengthening the midline. Yunus Musah is the right profile, the 20-year-old under the Valencia he would have already given his approval to marry the Rossoneri, but the Spanish club would like to unleash an upward auction by selling the midfielder to the highest bidder.

The Rossoneri hope that in the end the Valencia give in, but in Premier League more than someone starts moving for Moses, and at that point the Rossoneri’s race could stop prematurely. The club’s management could therefore satisfy the vellica who evaluates the player around 18 million eurosbut you have to hurry.

