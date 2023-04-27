Home » Inter have eliminated Juventus and are the first Italian Cup finalists
Sports

Inter have eliminated Juventus and are the first Italian Cup finalists

by admin
Inter have eliminated Juventus and are the first Italian Cup finalists

Inter beat Juventus 1-0 in the second leg of the Coppa Italia thanks to a goal by Federico Dimarco in the fifteenth hour of the first half. With this result, and thanks to the draw in the first leg (1-1), Inter eliminated Juventus and are the first finalists of the tournament.

His opponent will be decided on Thursday evening in the semi-final second leg between Fiorentina and Cremonese (Fiorentina won 2-0 away in the first leg).

The Coppa Italia final will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on May 24th. Inter are the holders of the trophy, having won it last year, for the eighth time in their history, against Juventus.

– Read also: Napoli win the Scudetto on Sunday if

See also  Vlahovic with Serbia is exalted. In Serie A he hasn't scored for 50 days

You may also like

“Looking forward to coming to Hangzhou again in...

FCSG fans on the 1:2 defeat against Lugano...

Trent Alexander-Arnold on Premier League academies and release...

Manchester City dismantle Arsenal in top game

Man City 4-1 Arsenal: Premier League title in...

Badminton Asian Championships kicked off mixed doubles first...

Man City wins 4-1! De Bruyne show against...

Sky Sport NBA: 4 live matches between 26...

City win title showdown vs Arsenal – England

Iuliano’s foul on Ronaldo turns twenty-five on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy