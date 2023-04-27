Inter have eliminated Juventus and are the first Italian Cup finalists

Inter beat Juventus 1-0 in the second leg of the Coppa Italia thanks to a goal by Federico Dimarco in the fifteenth hour of the first half. With this result, and thanks to the draw in the first leg (1-1), Inter eliminated Juventus and are the first finalists of the tournament.

His opponent will be decided on Thursday evening in the semi-final second leg between Fiorentina and Cremonese (Fiorentina won 2-0 away in the first leg).

The Coppa Italia final will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on May 24th. Inter are the holders of the trophy, having won it last year, for the eighth time in their history, against Juventus.

