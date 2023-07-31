Inter idea Balogun, Juve: Morata or Lukaku? Milan for Scamacca keep an eye on Inter

At least 40 million are needed for the attacker

After the last season in the French Ligue 1 in the files of Reimsl’a22-year-old American striker could return toArsenalowner of the tag, but only to pack again and fly in the direction Milano.

On the young center forward born in New York the interest of theInter that he would shelve the idea, at least for now Alvaro Morata to focus on Folarin Balogun. The Spaniard costs too much and Inter aren’t very convinced of the relationship between price and goals scored, so they would have decided to go for the Arsenal player, a young promise with exponential room for improvement. To snatch it from Gunners but at least they are needed 40 million euros.

Between Morata and Lukaku

Also there Juventus continues to work on the market to treat himself to the famous centre-forward who will support the weight of the attack, with Dusan Vlahovic always with one foot between London e Paristhe bianconeri try to launch the various options that are on offer.

L‘Inter seems to have slipped away for Morata and then there Old lady might again consider Spanish which for the third time might go back to Torino. The story Romelu Lukaku is thrilling insiders as the best soap opera of the summer, but Juve have not yet put their foot on the accelerator for the decisive sprint, even the Arab sirens continue to sound for the Belgian. This week the fans should understand something more, the track Luke remains practicable but the twists and turns are always around the corner.

Is there also Inter for Scamacca?

Il Milan works with the lights off on the market to try to strengthen the squad offered to Stephen Pioli more options, especially in view of a season where the Rossoneri will be involved on many fronts and in different competitions. After the arrival of the Swiss Okafor the Rossoneri are pondering what to do, the feeling is that something is still missing to be competitive.

The Milanese club always keeps its eyes on Gianluca Scamaccawith news filtering by London which tell of a West Ham interested in Origiat which point the accounts are done quickly and the exchange between the Belgian under AC Milan e the Italian in force at West Ham it could come true. In this crazy transfer market, however, nothing is taken for granted and Scam it’s not so obvious that he ends up in the Rossoneri, there’s also been a long time on him Romabut also pay attention toInter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

