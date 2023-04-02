Of Paul Tomaselli

Lukaku II a sensational flop, the very low goal percentage. Inzaghi: a huge disappointment because we did our best. Mkhitaryan: We are not calm

It was supposed to be a blockbuster but Lukaku II became the flop of the year and is now at the Scudetto two years ago what Waterworld is at Dances with Wolves for Kevin Costner in the 90s. Of course, football immediately offers other possibilities, given that On Tuesday, Inter will play the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Juve, without forgetting the quarter-finals of the Champions League. But the tenth defeat in the league, the fourth at San Siro and the third in a row (no goals from open play), forces the Nerazzurri to look with increasing concern at fourth place, an indispensable condition not only for a confirmation from Inzaghi, who is increasingly at risk, but also in order not to downsize a horizon that widens in the Cups the more it shrinks in Serie A, creating bewilderment. It is no coincidence that one of the most experienced, Mkhitaryan, admits: We make so many mistakes because we are not serene.

The Fiorentina di Italiano wins the ninth of the last ten games and always knows which game to play. The decisive goal by the former Milan player Bonaventura, on a short clearance by Onana who had already done his best on Cabral, comes immediately after a sensational mistake in front of Lukaku’s goal, who on a cross to return from Bastoni from the left goes with his left foot instead of his right, stumbling. The atavistic rule of the missed goal-goal conceded thus falls on the Inzaghiani who up to there had pumped like a steam locomotive without ever arriving at the right station: Big Rom is too cumbersome, Correa is out of sync, while Dumfries does and undoes and Mkhitaryan himself slams on Terracciano after a nice ride. See also Cavese in the “final four”, Cesena - Sport opponent

a huge disappointment – ​​explains Inzaghi – because we did our best. We have to be meaner and take advantage of the goals. This is not the ranking we want: we are scoring less in 2023, unfortunately the forwards pass from these moments. Unloading everything on the tips is an understatement, but Lukaku had just scored four goals for Belgium and the extenuating circumstances are over.

It’s true that Inter risked suffering already in the first half (Onana reacted on Castrovilli), continued to suffer thrilling restarts also due to an unpresentable Brozovic, and Fiorentina confirmed themselves as one of the teams in the best form. But that doesn’t take away from that the Nerazzurri’s goal percentage is Fantozziana: after all, the midfielders score very little (Barella hits the post) and the absence of three starters such as Skriniar, Calhanoglu and Dimarco weighs heavily. Hunting for equal, Inzaghi puts Lautaro first and then Dzeko, with Bellanova pumping on the left. A save by Terracciano on Dodo tamped up by Bellanova and a few other balls thrown to the wind close the Inter film. There’s still time for the end credits. But already so a championship from horror.