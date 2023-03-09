In three of the last four away matchesInter he hasn’t won and hasn’t even scored in the last two. Some of the numbers and constants, such as that of goals conceded, which characterize the performance of Inzaghi’s team away from the Meazza. Of course, in the middle of the field things are improving both numerically with the recovery of Brozovicwhich from an implementation point of view: Inter, with midfielders alone, scored 14 goals. No one in Italy has managed to do better. While many do better than the Nerazzurri in terms of individual actions and initiatives, one-on-one and dribbling which many times could help to defuse situations in blocked games or under-rhythm. Those in which Inzaghi’s team is sometimes unable to grow in terms of intensity and unpredictability.

Inter’s (few) dribblers

What he tries the most is Lautaro, which is in the top twenty of the championship in terms of dribbling attempts and which are not always successful (however, remedying in terms of incisiveness with the goals scored). Unlike Stretcherwho manage 2 out of 3 compared to the few dribbles he tries. Mhikitaryan on the other hand, he is the second in terms of percentage of successful dribbles compared to those performed and, he too, the difference in this period is above all the brand a suon the assist and the goal, unlocking or deciding complicated matches, where the difference is the resourcefulness and individual quality. Finding her in key players could make the task easier in the next two games. The move to La Spezia and, above all, that of the Champions League in Portugal.