In Monaco without the injured Brozovic and D’Ambrosio (adductor problem that has afflicted him for a few days and needs rest), but with the warned Lautaro and Bastoni, who will not stay at Pinetina to work in view of the Italian derby. Let’s face it right away: neither of them will be in the match and at the Allianz Arena they will see the match from the bench. Inter will start with a direct charter to Bavaria tomorrow afternoon and before dinner Inzaghi will meet the journalists to talk about a game that is irrelevant for the classification given that Bayern are mathematically first and the Nerazzurri second. Despite the low importance of the stakes, Skriniar and his teammates intend to honor their commitment while keeping an eye on Sunday’s match at the Allianz Stadium against Juventus.

Having said that Inzaghi will not risk the warned Lautaro and Bastoni so as not to lose them, in the event of a yellow card in the first leg of the second round, the Piacenza coach will not limit the turnover to these two changes. It is very probable that compared to the 3-0 against Sampdoria the external players are different: Darmian for Dumfries, a bit bruised but who would have been enlisted from 1 ‘in case of need, and Gosens for Dimarco. The German is the first to start after the break (he was on the field from 1 ‘in Plzen, on 13 September, then only benches) and has a great desire to show off at home in view of the World Cup. In January, then, he will ask to be sold because so far Inzaghi has given him few chances. However, one or two alternations are also possible in the central hinge of the median: Asllani more than Gagliardini can make Calhanoglu catch his breath. The alternative is to also use “Gaglia” for Mkhitaryan, but at that point the midfield would be totally upset, with all the risks that would ensue against a Bayern that wants a sixth win out of six in the group. In defense there are practically no alternatives: unless Dimarco makes the left-hand scorer (to keep out one between Acerbi and De Vrij), the latter two will play together with Skriniar. And up front? Correa is sure of a starting shirt and dreams of another feat like the one against Sampdoria. He will probably have Dzeko by his side because Lukaku, who will further increase his minutes compared to yesterday, seems destined to enter once the second half has begun, not starting from 1 ‘and exit at half-time.